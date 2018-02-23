Warriors' David West: Paces bench in scoring Thursday
West racked up 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Thursday's 134-127 win over the Clippers.
West led the Warriors' reserves in scoring, an increasingly common occurrence of late. The veteran big man has scored in double digits in three of the last five games, and he's shot no less than 60.0 percent in the last six contests. While his minutes don't exceed the teens, West's ability to often maximize them while also providing solid returns on the glass continue to give him some utility in deep formats and as a DFS punt play.
