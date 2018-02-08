Warriors' David West: Probable for Thursday

West is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks with right calf tension.

West apparently picked up the issue during Tuesday's loss to the Thunder, though it's thought to be a minor issue and he's expected to be good to go for Thursday's clash. Look for his status for clear up closer to tipoff. The 37-year-old is averaging 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 13.4 minutes per game this season.