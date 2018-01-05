Warriors' David West: Probable Saturday vs. Clips

West (ankle) is probable for Saturday's affair against the Clippers.

West suffered a sprained left ankle during the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game against the Rockets and did not return. The injury is apparently not too serious, however, as he's probable to play Saturday. More information on his status should arrive following that day's morning shootaround.

