Warriors' David West: Productive in limited bench minutes Thursday
West scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 17 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 121-103 win over the Mavericks.
The assists were a season high for West, who has also recorded at least one steal and one block in four straight games. The veteran forward's workload hasn't crept up to even 20 minutes since early December, putting a very firm cap on his fantasy ceiling, but he's still finding a way to contribute in his limited minutes.
