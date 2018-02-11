Warriors' David West: Productive with modest playing time Saturday

West totaled 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 win over the Spurs.

West was a source of efficient offense off the Warriors' second unit for the third straight game, a span during which he's shot 82.4 percent (14-for-17). The veteran big man still isn't seeing more than 17 minutes on average, but he's proven aptly capable of offering strong production in both scoring and rebounds relative to that level of playing time. His fantasy value primarily remains limited to very deep formats, but he's also increasingly viable as a DFS punt play despite the capped minutes.