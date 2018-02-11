Warriors' David West: Productive with modest playing time Saturday
West totaled 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 win over the Spurs.
West was a source of efficient offense off the Warriors' second unit for the third straight game, a span during which he's shot 82.4 percent (14-for-17). The veteran big man still isn't seeing more than 17 minutes on average, but he's proven aptly capable of offering strong production in both scoring and rebounds relative to that level of playing time. His fantasy value primarily remains limited to very deep formats, but he's also increasingly viable as a DFS punt play despite the capped minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' David West: Productive in limited bench minutes Thursday•
-
Warriors' David West: Available Thursday vs. Dallas•
-
Warriors' David West: Probable for Thursday•
-
Warriors' David West: Bench-leading scoring total in loss•
-
Warriors' David West: Absent from injury report•
-
Warriors' David West: Out Saturday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...