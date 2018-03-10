Warriors' David West: Remains out with cyst

West (arm) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

West will be forced to miss his fourth straight game due to a cyst in his right arm. It's unclear when the 37-year-old could return, but expect Kevon Looney and Omri Casspi to see increased minutes in West's absence. His next chance to return will come Tuesday against the Lakers.

