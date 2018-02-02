Warriors' David West: Ruled out Friday
West will be rested for Friday's game against the Kings, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Warriors will give West the day off Friday on the first night of a back-to-back set. With Jordan Bell (ankle) also out, expect Omri Casspi and Kevon Looney to pick up a few extra minutes off the bench, with West expected to return to availability Saturday in Denver.
