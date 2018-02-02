Play

Warriors' David West: Ruled out Friday

West will be rested for Friday's game against the Kings, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Warriors will give West the day off Friday on the first night of a back-to-back set. With Jordan Bell (ankle) also out, expect Omri Casspi and Kevon Looney to pick up a few extra minutes off the bench, with West expected to return to availability Saturday in Denver.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories