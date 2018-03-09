Play

Warriors' David West: Ruled out Thursday

West (arm) is out for Thursday's contest against the Spurs, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This news doesn't come as a surprise, as West was listed as doubtful after missing Tuesday's contest against the Knicks due to a cyst in his right arm. As a result of his absence Thursday, Kevon Looney is a strong candidate to see extra run.

