Warriors' David West: Ruled out Wednesday

West (arm) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

West will be missing a fifth straight game, as he's still dealing with a cyst on his right arm. The Warriors are also going to be without starting power forward Draymond Green (shoulder) on Wednesday, which is going to leave the team short on depth in the frontcourt. With both Green and West out, look for guys like Kevon Looney, Omri Casspi and Jordan Bell to see added minutes.