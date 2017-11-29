Warriors' David West: Ruled out Wednesday
West will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to left lateral knee soreness.
This is the first news of West dealing with knee soreness, so it's possible he sustained the injury during Monday's loss to the Kings. While he's sidelined, Jordan Bell, Kevon Looney and Omri Casspi are all candidates to see additional run.
