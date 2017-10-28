Warriors' David West: Scores 16 off bench Friday
West scored 16 points (8-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 15 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-117 win over the Wizards.
Draymond Green was ejected from the game just before halftime after a scuffle with Bradley Beal, but West stepped up in his absence with his best performance on the young season. Barring an injury ahead of him in the frontcourt rotation, though, the 37-year-old won't see the consistent minutes he would need to post numbers even close to this on a regular basis.
