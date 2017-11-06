Warriors' David West: Sitting out for rest Monday
West will sit out Monday's game against the Heat for rest.
West has played in every game so far this season, so coach Steve Kerr simply wants to give his 37-year-old veteran the night off to rest his legs. That being said, West has averaged just 11.4 minutes so far this season, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation. If anything, Jordan Bell could pick up a few extra minutes off the bench in the frontcourt. Look for West to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Warriors' David West: Scores 16 off bench Friday•
-
Warriors' David West: Eight points off bench in preseason finale•
-
Warriors' David West: Expected to re-sign with Warriors•
-
Warriors' David West: Efficient from floor in Wednesday's victory•
-
Warriors' David West: Full stat line off bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' David West: Plays 11 minutes off bench in return•
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...