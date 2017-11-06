Warriors' David West: Sitting out for rest Monday

West will sit out Monday's game against the Heat for rest.

West has played in every game so far this season, so coach Steve Kerr simply wants to give his 37-year-old veteran the night off to rest his legs. That being said, West has averaged just 11.4 minutes so far this season, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation. If anything, Jordan Bell could pick up a few extra minutes off the bench in the frontcourt. Look for West to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.