Warriors' David West: Status updated to probable Friday

West (knee) saw his status for Friday's matchup against the Magic upgraded to probable Thursday evening, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

West was sidelined for the Warriors' victory over the Lakers on Wednesday due to knee soreness. However, he looks on track to resume his role as frontcourt depth Friday assuming he avoids any setbacks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories