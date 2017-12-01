Warriors' David West: Status updated to probable Friday
West (knee) saw his status for Friday's matchup against the Magic upgraded to probable Thursday evening, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
West was sidelined for the Warriors' victory over the Lakers on Wednesday due to knee soreness. However, he looks on track to resume his role as frontcourt depth Friday assuming he avoids any setbacks.
