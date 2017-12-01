Warriors' David West: Will play Friday

West (knee) will play during Friday's game against the Magic, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

West seemingly got through morning shootaround without issue, as he's been cleared to play Friday against Orlando. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 12.8 minutes per game.

