Warriors' David West: Will play Saturday
West (ankle) is available for the Warrior's contest against the Clippers Saturday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
West was considered probable heading into the game, so this decision is unsurprising. Barring any setbacks, the veteran power forward should take on his usual role providing depth in the frontcourt.
