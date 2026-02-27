Melton (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Melton did not play in Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies due to left knee injury management. The veteran wing has been given the green light to play Saturday, and his return will likely result in Will Richard being bumped to the bench. Melton has started each of his last seven outings and has averaged 16.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 threes and 2.0 steals over 25.3 minutes per game over that span.