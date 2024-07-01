Melton and the Warriors agreed to a one-year, $12.8 million deal Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors quickly pivoted to Melton after Klay Thompson agreed to a three-year contract with the Mavericks, although that deal hasn't been finalized yet. Melton struggled with a lingering back issue last season, but when healthy, he's an elite defender and a capable three-point shooter. In 38 games with the 76ers last season, Melton averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.