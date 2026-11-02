Melton had 21 points (6-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 124-112 victory over the Clippers.

The six made three-pointers represented Melton's best performance from beyond the arc since the 2022-23 season, when he was with the Sixers. The 28-year-old guard was making his second start of the season, this one coming while Stephen Curry got the night off for the front half of a back-to-back. Through seven games this season, Melton is averaging 11.9 points, 4.1 boards, 2.7 threes, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 22.3 minutes while shooting a sizzling 49.1 percent from the floor and 52.8 percent from long range.