Melton (knee) isn't listed on the Warriors' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bulls.

After sitting out Saturday's win over Cleveland, Melton will suit up Sunday. During his season debut in Philadelphia on Thursday, Melton posted 14 points, three assists, two steals and a block in 21 minutes off the bench. With Stephen Curry (quadriceps) sidelined, Melton has a clear path to consistent minutes in Golden State's rotation when available.