Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Could make season debut next week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (knee) is expected to miss at least two more games, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Head coach Steve Kerr thinks that Melton could be ready to make his season debut during the team's upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Thursday in Philadelphia. That likely means the veteran guard won't be available for either of Golden State's next two home contests Saturday against the Pelicans and Tuesday against the Thunder. In the meantime, Will Richard should continue to play enough minutes to warrant streaming consideration.
