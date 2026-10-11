Melton finished Saturday's 111-106 preseason win over the Kings with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal.

Melton was on the court for Saturday's exhibition game after not playing against Portland on Wednesday. It wasn't exactly a great showing from the veteran guard, who failed to score a point while finishing with a minus-13 point differential. Melton is expected to serve as the top rotational guard off the bench for the Warriors this season, operating behind starters Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski.