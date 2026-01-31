Melton amassed 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 131-124 loss to the Pistons.

The 28-year-old guard scored in double digits for a fourth straight games as he continues to be a productive part of the Warriors' second unit. Through 13 games in January, Melton averaged 14.7 points, 3.2 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.3 steals in 22.5 minutes, but his court time and usage could get a boost to begin February if Stephen Curry (knee) ends up missing any time.