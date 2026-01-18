Melton closed Saturday's 136-116 win over the Hornets with 24 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes off the bench.

Eight different Warriors scored in double digits on the night, but Melton led them all as he set a new season scoring high. The 27-year-old guard has found a groove in January, topping 20 points in three of the last six games and averaging 17.2 points, 3.0 boards, 2.7 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.2 combined steals and blocks in 21.5 minutes a contest.