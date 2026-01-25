Melton (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota due to left knee injury management, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

With Saturday's matchup with the Timberwolves getting postponed until Sunday, the Warriors are now scheduled to play a back-to-back set against Minnesota. Melton has yet to play both ends of back-to-back sets since making his season debut in early December after completing his recovery from ACL surgery, so he'll presumably sit Monday if he ends up playing Sunday. Official word on Melton's status for Sunday should arrive closer to the 5:30 p.m. ET tipoff.