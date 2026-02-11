Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a left gluteal contusion.
Melton is at risk of missing Wednesday's contest due to a bruised glute. The veteran guard has started each of his last three outings after coming off the bench in all of his first 24 appearances. If Melton can't play, Brandin Podziemski would be the likeliest candidate to move into the first unit.
