Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
After Monday's loss to Utah, head coach Steve Kerr said Melton was limited to 20 minutes so that he could play Tuesday. However, he's now dealing with left adductor soreness, and he's no longer a lock to play.
