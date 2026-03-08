default-cbs-image
Melton (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's meeting with the Jazz.

Melton will return from a one-game absence Monday, which will likely result in Pat Spencer heading back to the second unit. Melton is averaging 12.7 points, 2.4 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.6 steals per game this season.

