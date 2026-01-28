Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Off injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Melton sat out Monday's loss to Minnesota -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to left knee injury management. However, he's set to return to action Wednesday. The 27-year-old guard has played at least 20 minutes in five straight appearances, averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 21.6 minutes per tilt over that stretch.
