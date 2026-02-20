Melton finished with 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 121-110 loss to the Celtics.

The 18 points led Golden State on the night, and Melton was one of seven Warriors to reach double digits as the home side went with a balanced attack in the absence of Stephen Curry (knee). Melton has started five straight games with Curry sidelined but hasn't played more than 25 minutes in any of them, averaging 13.4 points, 2.4 assists, 2.2 boards, 2.0 threes and 1,8 steals.