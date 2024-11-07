Melton (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Melton is in danger of missing his sixth straight contest Friday while dealing with a strained back. While the 26-year-old guard has returned to 3-on-3 practice, it's unclear when he will see game action.
