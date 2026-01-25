Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (rest) is questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
With Saturday's game getting postponed, the Warriors are now scheduled for a Sunday-Monday, back-to-back set against the Timberwolves, so Melton may require a maintenance day. If Melton skips Sunday's game, there would be more minutes available for Pat Spencer, Will Richard and Gary Payton.
