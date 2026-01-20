Melton (knee) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

The Warriors are clearing Melton for the second half of their back-to-back set after he rested Monday. The guard is trending up in January, averaging 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.4 minutes per contest over his last eight games and could handle increased usage with Jimmy Butler (knee) done for the season.