Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Scores 22 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton posted 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 win over the Bucks.
Melton was a major bright spot for the Warriors and posted a season-high 22 points. He still has restrictions, including during back-to-back sets, but he's trending up with averages of 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 24.2 minutes over his last six games.
