Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Set for season debut Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (knee) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
The stage is set for Melton to make his season debut following ACL surgery. The veteran guard is likely to have heavy restrictions Thursday. Once Melton is back up to speed, Will Richard's streaming appeal is likely to take a hit.
