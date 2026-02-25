Melton won't play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to left knee injury management.

Since being cleared to make his season debut Dec. 4 after completing his recovery from ACL surgery, Melton has yet to play both ends of a back-to-back set. As such, Melton's absence for Wednesday's contest isn't overly surprising, even though the 27-year-old guard is coming off his best game of his season. In Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Pelicans, Melton played a season-high 28 minutes and recorded 28 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Golden State has five more back-to-backs remaining this season following Wednesday's contest, and head coach Steve Kerr indicated that Melton is getting close to being cleared on consecutive days, per Evan Webeck of the California Post. The Warriors' next back-to-back set will arrive March 9 and 10 against the Jazz and Bulls, respectively.