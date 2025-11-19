Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: To be re-evaluated in 10 days
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (knee) will be re-evaluated in 10 days.
Melton is making good progress in his recovery from left knee surgery, as he's recently been able to get through scrimmages with Golden State's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. His workouts will continue to ramp up, and he's expected to start practicing with the Warriors soon, so Melton might be able to get back to the court by December.
