Melton (knee) will be re-evaluated in about four weeks, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Melton is doing individual work at training camp, but he's set to miss at least the first handful of games to begin the regular season. Until the veteran guard is fully recovered from his ACL surgery, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield should see more minutes in the backcourt. It's possible that Melton's absence will extend into November.