Melton (knee) is expected to miss the "early portion" of the regular season, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Wednesday.

Melton is in the late stages of his his ACL rehab. He had surgery back in early December, which was about 10 months ago. While theWarriors like where he's at in his recovery, Slater notes that the team will take a "careful approach." A clearer timetable will likely be announced at the conclusion of training camp.