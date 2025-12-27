Melton (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Melton will be held out of the front end of the Warriors' back-to-back set due to left knee injury management, and his next chance to play will come Monday against Brooklyn. With the 27-year-old guard sidelined, Gary Payton could see a bump in minutes, while Pat Spencer and Buddy Hield are candidates to enter the Warriors rotation.