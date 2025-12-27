default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Melton (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Melton will be held out of the front end of the Warriors' back-to-back set due to left knee injury management, and his next chance to play will come Monday against Brooklyn. With the 27-year-old guard sidelined, Gary Payton could see a bump in minutes, while Pat Spencer and Buddy Hield are candidates to enter the Warriors rotation.

More News