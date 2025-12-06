Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Cleveland.
Melton returned from a year-long absence following knee surgery Thursday, but with Saturday's game coming as the first in a back-to-back set, the Warriors' medical staff will hold him out for rest. Melton should be considered probable for Sunday's game in Chicago.
