Melton (knee) will not play Wednesday against Memphis.

This is an expected update for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Melton is coming off the best game of his season as he produced 28 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Pelicans. In his absence, guys like Moses Moody and Gui Santos could see heavy run.