Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (knee) will not play Wednesday against Memphis.
This is an expected update for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Melton is coming off the best game of his season as he produced 28 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Pelicans. In his absence, guys like Moses Moody and Gui Santos could see heavy run.
More News
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Erupts for 28 points•
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Available Tuesday•
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Questionable with knee injury•
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Pops for 20 points in win•
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Paces shorthanded Warriors in loss•
-
Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Turns in 17 points during loss•