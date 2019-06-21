Warriors' Dedric Lawson: Joining Warriors for Summer League
Lawson will play for the Warriors' summer league squad, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Lawson, the Big 12's top scorer (19.1) and rebounder (10.6) last year with Kansas, went unselected during the 2019 NBA Draft. He also drilled 1.0 three per game at 39.3 percent and racked up a combined 2.4 steals/blocks per contest.
