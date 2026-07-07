Warriors' Deivon Smith: Scores 16 in SL loss

Smith (wrist) logged 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 95-85 California Classic Summer League loss to the Heat.

Smith dealt with a wrist injury to close out the 2025-26 G League campaign, but he was able to make an appearance in Summer League on Monday. The 24-year-old guard put together a solid performance, logging 16 points and leading the team in rebounds and assists. Smith will look to continue his strong play in hopes of securing a training camp contract.