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Warriors' Deivon Smith: Scores 16 in SL loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith (wrist) logged 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 95-85 California Classic Summer League loss to the Heat.

Smith dealt with a wrist injury to close out the 2025-26 G League campaign, but he was able to make an appearance in Summer League on Monday. The 24-year-old guard put together a solid performance, logging 16 points and leading the team in rebounds and assists. Smith will look to continue his strong play in hopes of securing a training camp contract.

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