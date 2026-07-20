Warriors' Deivon Smith: Scores 21 in SL championship

Smith recorded 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 94-90 Summer League championship game win over the Grizzlies.

Smith got out to a hot start as soon as he came into the game Sunday, helping keep the Warriors close early in the game by continuously scoring at the rim. In addition to his offense, Smith did his part on the glass by contributing nine rebounds, including four on the offensive end. Smith's performance throughout Summer League seemingly made a strong case for a training camp invite.