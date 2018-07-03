Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Agrees to one-year deal with Warriors

Cousins has agreed to a one year, $5.3 million deal Monday with the Warriors, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

After missing half of the past season with a torn Achilles, Cousins will join the reigning champions. Cousins will likely slot in as Golden State's starting center if he is able to fully recover from the injury. By signing a one-year deal, Cousins will have a season to prove that he is still one of the most talented centers in the game, and look to cash-in next summer as an unrestricted free agent. If Cousins is able to return to form, he'd provide the Warriors already stacked lineup with another weapon. Cousins said earlier this offseason that he is hoping to be healthy by the start of training camp, so his progress should continue to be monitored over the course of the summer.