Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Another productive night Friday
Cousins ended with 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 117-107 victory over the Suns.
Cousins played a season-high 27 minutes Friday, helping the Warriors to a 10-point victory over a tenacious Suns outfit. Cousins has suffered no setbacks in his return from injury and while the production is not what it once was, owners who stashed him are certainly reaping the benefits right now.
