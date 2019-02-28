Cousins (rest) will be available for Thursday's game against the Magic, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Head coach Steve Kerr had said prior to Wednesday's game in Miami that Cousins would be available Thursday. Wednesday's absence was nothing more than a maintenance day for Cousins after the big man played his first 30-minute game of the season Monday. Kerr hinted that others could be rested Thursday on the second night of a back-to-back, so Cousins could be in for a heavier offensive load than normal if that happens.