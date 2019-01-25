Cousins scored 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, three assists and a block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 win over the Wizards.

The Warriors are slowly ramping up Cousins' workload, and his production is beginning to climb along with it. Even when he's fully shaken off the rust from his long layoff, the 28-year-old may not post the kinds of scoring numbers he did in Sacramento or New Orleans as part of an offense dominated by Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, but Cousins could still end up a regular double-double threat with 30-plus minutes a night.