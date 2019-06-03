Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Big game in return as starter
Cousins totaled 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 28 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Raptors on Sunday.
Cousins entered the starting lineup for the first time since April 15, and he had a huge impact on the win. He came up with a big double-double with points and rebounds and showed off his passing abilities with six dimes. If Cousins remains in the starting lineup for Game 3, he's a good bet for similar production with the series shifting back to Oracle Arena.
