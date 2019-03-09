Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Blocks six shots Friday
Cousins totaled 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, six blocks, and three steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 122-105 victory over Denver.
Cousins ended Friday's victory with just 13 points but was able to put up big numbers across the board in one of the more impressive all-around efforts of the season. He added a combined nine defensive counters, to go with six rebounds and six assists. Cousins has been very good since returning from injury and although his production does not compare with what he has done in the past, he remains an elite fantasy big man and should be rostered everywhere.
